Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Kanye West’s Mental Health

Kim Kardashian requests the public’s empathy amidst what followers presume to be a manic episode evident on Kanye West‘s Twitter.

On Monday, West tweeted a string of comments regarding spouse (Kardashian), as well as mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. Such sentiments were curated to take aim at the two – insinuating that Kardashian conspired to ‘lock him up’, while Jenner was believed to sever any communication with West.

To address her husband’s unleashed series of tweets, Kardashian raised conversation on the stigma surrounding mental health. In an Instagram story, she wrote “Anyone who has bipolar disorder or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never publicly spoken about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

The television personality further wished to clarify any misconceptions of the illness by stating, “People who are unaware or far from removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

As a public figure, Kardashian understands that West may be subject to criticism. In this instance, however, Kardashian simply anticipates being by his side. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder”, she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

While West has not specified the exact illness in which he suffers, he alluded to his experience with bipolar disorder in an interview with David Letterman in May of 2019. Medical professionals assume he may have either Bipolar 1, Bipolar 2, or Cyclothymic Disorder – as he displays signs of symptoms attributed to such afflictions.