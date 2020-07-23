Top 10 Gifts For The Fashionista In Your Life

Fashion lovers can sometimes be the hardest people to shop for. What do you buy for someone who is always digging their nose (and wallet) into the latest trends? If you’re trying to impress your most fashionable friend (or feel like treating yourself), it doesn’t need to be as hard or as intimidating as it seems. From denim jackets to beauty books, here are ten gifts that will dazzle the fashionista in your life.

1. Foldable Ballet Flats

“Beauty is pain” you say as the soles of your feet cry out for a reprieve from the painfully cute pair of heels you decided to wear. Either you can suffer through that, or you can get a pair of easily transportable, foldable, and comfortable ballet flats, like these ones from Shoes8teen. Available in a ton of colors and patterns (like snake print), these shoes come in a handy pouch that’s easy to stow in your bag, keeping comfortable shoes always in your reach.

Get them on Amazon for $8.99-$14.99.