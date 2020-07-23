A New Women’s Soccer Team Is Coming To Los Angeles

On July 21st, the National Women’s Soccer League announced that there will be a new women’s soccer team in Los Angeles coming in the spring of 2022.

The organization has nicknamed itself as “Angel City” in honor of the team’s founding home. The official name and the venue for the team have not been set and will be announced before the end of the year.

#NWSL is coming to the City of Angels 🤩 Expansion group hails from Hollywood, technology, venture, media and sports sector, including fourteen former @USWNT players: https://t.co/iRVQdNRQw2 pic.twitter.com/Wza7AjLTLD — NWSL (@NWSL) July 21, 2020

The team is starting up by a founding investor group which includes Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, tennis champion Serena Williams and her 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., making her one of the youngest investors in sports. Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit, has also become a part of the investor group.

“I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group working to bring a women’s professional football club to Los Angeles, ” said Ohanian. “Chiefly, because I’m a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it’s been undervalued by too many people for far too long. As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my 2-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front-row seat to this revolution. I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

The investor group will also include technology venture capitalist Kara Norman and media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. Actresses Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, and Jennifer Garner will also be members of the founding group as well as YouTuber and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh.

The time has come to reshape expectations on & off the soccer field. This is the place. The time is now. Welcome to the beginning. #WeAreAngelCity pic.twitter.com/M3bvsmiAfm — We Are Angel City (@weareangelcity) July 21, 2020

Fellow athletes are also becoming a part of the investor group. It will include the following players from the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team: Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Rachel Buehler, Shannon Boxx, Amanda Cromwell, Lorrie Fair Allen, Ronnie Fair Sullins, Joy Fawcett, Angela Hucles, Shannon MacMillan, Tisha Venturini Hoch, and Saskia Webber. Two-time Olympic gold medalists and FIFA World Cup champions Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach will also be investors.

Also, the group will include author and activist Glennon Doyle, Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland, tech entrepreneur and filmmaker Casey Neistat, the founding board member of Baby2Baby Sabina Nathanson, media executive David Nathanson, Baby2Baby co-president Norah Weinstein, and Bad Robot president and COO Brian Weinstein.

The news of the new team comes more than a year after members of the U.S. women’s soccer team filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination. The lawsuit claimed that the female players faced “institutionalized gender discrimination” which included unequal pay. According to NBC News, the American male players were being paid $4 million more than the American female players. The unequal pay claim was dismissed by a federal judge, but members of the women’s team vowed to keep fighting for gender equality.

“Our city deserves better. Sports fans deserve better. Players deserve better. Together, we will build something truly unique.” Read more from our president, @juhrman, about our vision for women’s sports starting today. #WeAreAngelCity pic.twitter.com/vk8sGE4EHy — We Are Angel City (@weareangelcity) July 21, 2020

“Angel City” will be the 11th team to join the National Women’s Soccer League.

“Unapologetic. Undeniable. Unstoppable. That’s who we are, because that’s who this city is.”