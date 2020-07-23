The Pros & Cons Of Eyelash Extensions

Do you love the way lashes enhance your look? Are you a strip or extension girl? Have you been thinking about a lash extension, but you aren’t sure if you should? For those who don’t know, lash strips are false lashes that you can glue on and purchase from your local beauty supply store. Lash extensions are individual lashes placed. I am the type of girl that likes lash strips because I find many cons in the extensions for me. Keep reading, and I’ll weigh out the pros and cons for you.
Lash Strips
Pros:
- You can wear them for about 24 hours
- You can take them off whenever you feel like it
- They’re cheap! Most start at the price of $3
- You can buy different styles
- You can find it at your local beauty supply
- Quick application with practice
- Mink lash strips can give 20-25 wears
- Regular synthetic lashes can give maybe 4-5 wears
Cons:
- The corners of your lashes strips may begin to lift
- Glue residue may show if not placed neatly
- Real lashes may fall off (depending on the glue and if you get it on lashes)
- Not long lasting
- You have to apply it every time
- Might become costly over time
Lash Extensions
Pros:
- Saves time
- Ability to relax while extensions are installed
- Customized look to accommodate your lashes
- You don’t have to buy strips or mascara
- They last 2-3 weeks before having to get a fill-in
Cons:
- They are little expensive (Varies from $100-$500 and fill-ins $50-$100)
- Must be done by a lash technician
- You can’t sleep on your face
- You have to carefully wash your face
- Clean them every 1-2 days
- High maintenance
- Monthly expense
- Has to be removed by a technician
- Real lashes can fall off if pulled or technician does it incorrectly