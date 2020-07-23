The Pros & Cons Of Eyelash Extensions

Do you love the way lashes enhance your look? Are you a strip or extension girl? Have you been thinking about a lash extension, but you aren’t sure if you should? For those who don’t know, lash strips are false lashes that you can glue on and purchase from your local beauty supply store. Lash extensions are individual lashes placed. I am the type of girl that likes lash strips because I find many cons in the extensions for me. Keep reading, and I’ll weigh out the pros and cons for you.

Lash Strips

Pros:

You can wear them for about 24 hours

You can take them off whenever you feel like it

They’re cheap! Most start at the price of $3

You can buy different styles

You can find it at your local beauty supply

Quick application with practice

Mink lash strips can give 20-25 wears

Regular synthetic lashes can give maybe 4-5 wears

Cons:

The corners of your lashes strips may begin to lift

Glue residue may show if not placed neatly

Real lashes may fall off (depending on the glue and if you get it on lashes)

Not long lasting

You have to apply it every time

Might become costly over time

Lash Extensions

Pros:

Saves time

Ability to relax while extensions are installed

Customized look to accommodate your lashes

You don’t have to buy strips or mascara

They last 2-3 weeks before having to get a fill-in

Cons:

They are little expensive (Varies from $100-$500 and fill-ins $50-$100)

Must be done by a lash technician

You can’t sleep on your face

You have to carefully wash your face

Clean them every 1-2 days

High maintenance

Monthly expense

Has to be removed by a technician

Real lashes can fall off if pulled or technician does it incorrectly