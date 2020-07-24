3 Camping Tips For Beginners

Camping is not for everyone, so you should know what you are getting yourself into before you go. Expect to spend all day outside for however long your trip is. If it is cold or decides to rain, you have to enjoy and make the best of it. If you are not an outdoors person, then you should not go camping, or you should only stay for one night. If you cannot leave your phone alone for a few hours, then camping is not for you. You are lucky if your campsite has service. I feel like an itinerary should be created to help guide the trip. When camping, most people typically wake up early, so that’s a lot of time to occupy while outside. Camping will challenge you to figure out how to spend your time and how to bond with other people.

What To Bring

Sleeping bag/ blow-up mattress

Tents

Comfy clothes (Depending on the season, have clothes to accommodate the weather. Always remember It gets a little cooler at night.)

Sneakers (shoes you can get dirty)

shower shoes (flip flops)

Shower bag (for toilet trees and all bathroom necessities)

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Snacks

Folding chairs

Cooler

Speaker

What To Eat

You have to be innovative and have an open mind when it comes to cooking while camping.

Barbecue (hamburger, hot dogs, chicken/meat, shish kababs)

s’ mores

corn

potatoes

breakfast

Sandwiches

You have to think of easy meals to cook on the fire or simple sandwiches. If there are food places nearby, you can also leave the campsite and grab food during your stay.

What To Do

The whole point is to enjoy the outdoors and the people you’re with. So during that time, you can play:

Card games

relay race

fishing

bring a ball (kickball, soccer, etc.)

hiking

swimming

boat ride

kayaking

bike riding

You can bring those items if you want or you can see what your campsite has available to rent.