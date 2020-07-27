Instagram Account Makes Everything Into Cake

Since this pandemic began, we’ve all be searching for something to take our minds off of everything going on in the world. 2020 has been a real bummer of a year so far. Luckily, we can always turn to the internet for funny cat videos, people falling down montages, and, the newest trend: realistic cakes.

We’re not sure when it started, but if you spend any time perusing social media, you’ll see a lot of uncomfortably realistic cakes camouflaged as other things. From Crocs to a head of lettuce to a seemingly mouth-watering grilled steak, everything seems to be a secret cake in 2020. Even though some things might make you a little uncomfortable due to how realistic they look, It is still pretty satisfying to watch the creator cut into the cake.

Since sometimes we miss trends, it appears that people crafting realistic cakes has been around for years. It’s just that people didn’t have as much free time to obsess over them until now. It helps that everyone has been home for three-plus months baking bread and maybe even trying their hand (likely horribly) at making their own realistic cakes. We’re not so sure in our ability to make a cake that looks like a sneaker, so we’ll just stick to eating the sweet, frosting-covered dessert instead.