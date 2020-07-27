Michelle Obama Announces First Guest On New Podcast

Michelle Obama will be starting off her new Spotify podcast with her husband, former President Barack Obama, joining as her guest in the first episode.

The former First Lady and best-selling author will be getting into some deep discussion with the people in her life about how relationships form us into the people we are. Obama took to Instagram on July 24th to announce the big news about her new project.

“I’m so excited to kick off my podcast on Wednesday—with Barack as my very first guest!”, said Obama. “We’ll be talking about our connections to our communities, particularly what our responsibilities are in this current moment.”

She then continued to talk about who else will be on her show and the importance of the podcast during this time.

“Throughout this first season, I’ll be having more conversations like this one with the people closest to me. My mother and brother stop by, as does my friend and mentor, Valerie Jarrett. You’ll also hear from many of my girlfriends, the women who’ve always been there with a shoulder to lean on, a perspective to think about, or simply an open line to vent to.”, said Obama.

“In this time of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are.”, said Obama. “And I hope the #MichelleObamaPodcast can be a place for you all to dig deeper inside your own lives and relationships, and start up some of these conversations with one another as well.”

I can't wait for you all to hear the conversations I've been having for the #MichelleObamaPodcast. My mom, my girlfriends, my colleagues, and many others all stop by, along with someone you’re pretty familiar with: @BarackObama is my first guest on 7/29! https://t.co/L8FgSZGAkG pic.twitter.com/v2rNJTWZDg — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 24, 2020

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Obama stated what she hopes listeners will get out of listening to her podcast.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives.”, said Obama. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

For the first episode, the Obamas will be discussing how to navigate the relationships you have in your life.

“Sometimes this relationship might be a source of fulfillment or meaning or joy. Other times it might provoke questions that we don’t quite know the answer to,” said Obama. “What we’re really talking about is our place in this world — how we feel about it and what we can do with the power we have.”

Obama explains in the introduction of the first episode that she wants her discussions to not feel like an uncomfortable interview, but more of an intimate, deep-rooted conversation. She wants it to be “a place for us to explore big topics together, to sort through the questions that we’re all trying to answer, to open up, and be a little vulnerable, and have some fun along the way.

“The Michelle Obama Podcast” will be released on July 29th on Spotify.