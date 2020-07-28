10 Best Products For Curly Haired Gals

All curly-haired girls know the struggle of finding the products that make all the difference for their curls. The thing is, not every product works for every girl. The same products that someone with ringlets uses won’t work for someone with loose waves. Add in frizz, dryness, and the ever-dreaded knots and you could easily have a recipe for disaster. Luckily, there are hundreds of products out there for every type of curl, and we’ve rounded up ten of the best.

1. Living Proof PhD 5-in-1 Styling Treatment

If you’re looking for a multitasking styler, you need to try Living Proof’s 5-in-1 Styling Treatment from their Perfect Hair Day (a.k.a. PhD) line. With just a nickel-sized amount in your damp hair, your curls will be softer, stronger, and more manageable. The formula also smells fresh, can be used whether you blow-dry or air-dry, and is even safe for colored hair. While it is on the more expensive end of products, it’s worth it if only for how much product you’re getting and the lasting effects.