Elon Musk Challenges Johnny Depp to ‘Cage Fight’

Johnny Depp is already a busy man — and now he might have to put ‘cage fighting’ on his calendar! Amid a libel trial with The Sun, who described Depp as a ‘wife beater’ (in reference to Amber Heard), Elon Musk’s name has come up several times: in both allegations and insults. The SpaceX founder/Tesla CEO was not happy about this.

Musk, a billionaire innovator, has been mentioned several times in Depp’s defamation suit against The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wotton. If you are confused about how Elon Musk is involved, read on.

Johnny Depp and his legal team allege that Musk had an affair with Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, while they were still married. Text exchanges between Depp and Heard were revealed; Depp threatened to slice off a certain body part of Elon Musk, whom he no-so-kindly referred to as “Mollusk”.

Musk responded to The New York Times, “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know.” The ever-mysterious man was (probably) kidding, as he then chuckled a bit. However, on a more serious note, he denied many of the allegations made in the libel trial. Musk vehemently denies having an affair with Amber while she was married. I didn’t even know that Musk and Heard were ever an item!

“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” Musk said. He later continued saying, “I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.”

Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse during their relationship, penning an op-ed about it in The Washington Post. Depp denied these allegations and conversely, alleged that Heard was violent towards him. Depp then sued the newspaper for $50 million after her piece was published.

“For the two of them, I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on,” Musk advised. So, Depp and Heard should stop fighting, but Depp and Musk can enter a cage fight? The irony!

We can only hope that this libel suit ends soon and we can have our favorite Pirate happy once more!