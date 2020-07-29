Choosing a major can be stressful. You might have so many interests, but don’t know which one you’re passionate enough to make your career. Here are ways to find and declare a major that’s just right for you.

Examine your interests

One of the most important things when choosing a major is looking at what you’re passionate about. You can do this by seeing how you spend your free time and what extracurriculars you’re involved with. By doing this, you’ll notice what you willingly chose to spend your time on. It’s important to choose a major that you have interest in as you’ll be spending your college career taking classes about it.