Full List of 2020 Emmy Nominations: Netflix Makes History

The nominations are in! The announcement of the Emmy nominations came down Tuesday, sparking conversations of victory and distaste for some undeserved snubs.

Netflix makes history with the most nominations over cable network HBO, with 160 total nominations. However HBO’s “Watchmen” takes the cake for most nominations for a a single program at 26 entries.

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards Show is set to be held on Sept. 20 and air on ABC networks, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Here are the full list of nominations, check to see if your favorites show/movies made the cut this year!

Best Comedy

”Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

”Dead To Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

”Insecure” (HBO)

”The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

”Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“What We Do In The Shadows” (FX)

Best Drama

“Better Call Saul“ (AMC)

”The Crown”(Netflix)

”The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

”Killing Eve” ( BBC America)

”The Mandalorian” (Disney +)

”Ozark” (Netflix)

”Sucession” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

”Mrs. America” (FX)

”Unbelievable” (Netflix)

”Unorthodox” (Netflix)

”Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Micheal Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Actress, Comedy

Christine Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead To Me”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek“

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Best Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Starling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carrell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor, Limited Series

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I know This Much Is True”

Best Actress,Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs.America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Mad”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Television Movie

”American Son” (Netflix)

”Bad Education” (HBO)

”Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”(Netflix)

Best variety sketch series

”A Black Lady Sketch Show”(HBO)

”Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

”Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Best variety talk series

”The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

”Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

”Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

”The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Best reality competition show

”The Masked Singer” (FOX)

”Nailed It!” (Netflix)

”Ru Paul Drag Race” (VH1)

”Top Chef” (Bravo)

”The Voice” (NBC)