‘Mulan’ Premiere Delayed Indefinitely By Disney

Yet another disservice as a result of COVID-19 is the indefinite delay of the ‘Mulan’ premiere.

Disney, an entertainment conglomerate notorious for their production of adolescent film/television, made the decision in response to industry shutdowns and theater closures.

In a statement, the Walt Disney Spokesperson alluded further to the matter, “Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for ‘Mulan’ as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world.”

‘Mulan’ is a live-action remake of the esteemed 1998 animated film. While it was set to make its debut on March 27th, it was eventually pushed to July 24th, then moved to August 21st – due to coronavirus complications.

The production, directed by Niki Caro, follows the narrative of a heroic young woman who enrolls in the imperial army – in an effort to take her ailing father’s place.

‘Mulan’ is not the only film facing obstructions in its release – ‘Avatar’ and ‘Star Wars’ sagas have also been set back by at least a year. The second installment to “Avatar” will now debut in 2022, while the “Star Wars” series has shifted to 2023.

The film exhibition business has seen immense hindrance in terms of operation. In order to comply with the current standards of the world, such companies have put their sole focus into streaming platforms – a number of which will now host films that were previously set to appear in cinema.