The 6 Essentials For The Perfect Summer Road Trip

It’s summer and that means it’s the season for travel and exploration! But planning your perfect summer adventure may be difficult if you’re avoiding the crowded setting of an airport. If you’re like us, you’re not going to let social distancing stop you from having a safe and fun summer trip. That’s why this season is all about road trips! But what should you include on your road trip packing list? Keep reading to find out!

1. Hiking Shoes

When you’re on a road trip, you never know when the perfect hiking spot will fall into your lap! That’s why having a pair of hiking boots ready to grab is so important. When exploration calls, the right footwear is crucial!

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped $79.95