With 2020 making big changes to some of the biggest annual events, it is not stopping the Television Academy from holding the Emmy Awards to honor the biggest names in television.

On Tuesday, July 28th, the nominees were announced during a live stream hosted by actress and comedian Leslie Jones. The 2020 Emmy Awards will be fully virtual this year and will air live on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as the host. The awards will be handed out as usual, but the red carpet and pre-show interviews will probably not happen at all.

Here is the list of nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

Insecure

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian Martin Short, The Morning Show Jason Bateman, The Outsider James Cromwell, Succession Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black Harriet Walter, Succession Cherry Jones, Succession Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us Outstanding Limited Series Little Fires Everywhere Mrs. America Unbelievable Unorthodox Watchmen Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Jeremy Irons, Watchmen Hugh Jackman, Bad Education Paul Mescal, Normal People Jeremy Pope, Hollywood Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America Shira Haas, Unorthodox Regina King, Watchmen Octavia Spencer, Self Made Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Dylan McDermott, Hollywood Jim Parsons, Hollywood Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Yayha Abdul-Matteen II, Watchmen Jovan Adepo, Watchmen Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Holland Taylor, Hollywood Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America Margo Martindale, Mrs. America Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America Toni Collette, Unbelievable Jean Smart, Watchmen Outstanding TV Movie American Son Bad Education Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend Outstanding Reality Competition Program The Masked Singer Nailed It! RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef The Voice Outstanding Variety Talk Series The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight with John Oliver The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Click here for the full list of Emmy nominations