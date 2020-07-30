How To Excel In Remote Classes: 4 Must-Know Tips

The coronavirus pandemic has forced learning outside the classroom — and, unfortunately, remote classes are the solution. Online learning comes with a host of problems; from noisy homes to spotty WiFi, this is a far cry from an ideal situation. Regardless, students must acclimate; if you follow these 4 tips, the difficult task of remote learning will become much easier!

Find a Routine

The schedules we once had have been blown to bits. Our school days will now be chock-full of Zoom meetings, virtual tests, and instant messaging. Bring yourself peace by establishing a routine. Whether you wake up and go for a walk, you make lunch in-between classes, or you take a break to pet your dog, these “brain break” activities are important. As we have heard many times, this is our “new normal” and our schedules must reflect that. Your eyes should not look at a screen all day! Structure your day around your mandatory work, but be sure to include activities that make yourself happy!