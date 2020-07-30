Start Your Day Right With These 5 Healthy Breakfast Ideas

Your morning sets the stage for the rest of your day. So, why not start with a delicious and nutritious breakfast? Try these 5 healthy breakfast ideas, and you’ll be ready for whatever the day throws at you!

Oats

Oats are easily my favorite breakfast! Overnight oats or hot oatmeal, it makes no difference to me. I love the freedom oatmeal gives me: I can put on whatever toppings I want, and still have it taste amazing! If I want sweet or savory or anything in-between, oatmeal provides a hearty, filling base. Try out a combination of these toppings, and your oatmeal will never bore you!