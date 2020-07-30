The wait for the long-anticipated trailer is over! Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams are set to star together in the unapologetic, coming of age story involving a hopeless romantic named Henry and a young woman named Grace with a mysterious past. The film, Chemical Hearts, is based on the book by the same name written by Krystal Sutherland. The movie is set to premiere on Aug. 21 and will available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Reinhart has been teasing this project with her fans on social media for quite some time now and she even took on the role of an executive producer for the project. During an interview, the actress elaborated on what initially drew her to the project. She shared, “I am not the typical person who loves rom-coms and I don’t necessarily seek romantic movies, but the fact that this is a love story also about two individual people in their own journeys I think is beautiful.” She continued by adding, “And young love stories that don’t have happy endings are also stories that need to be told. Chemical Hearts is the kind of movie that portrays young love in a realistic light in the sense that it f—ing hurts sometimes. And oftentimes it does not go the way you want it to. And you can have this idea of someone and they don’t measure up to what you want them to be.” Take a look at the trailer below.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart is most notably recognized for her role in Riverdale as Betty Cooper. Reinhart has also starred in various films including Hustlers, Miss Stevens, Charlie’s Angels, and Galveston. The actress is also set to release her first collection of poetry later in the year titled Swimming Lessons.

Austin Abrams

Actor Austin Abrams has been featured in cult shows like The Walking Dead and Euphoria. Abrams has also appeared in the movies Paper Towns, All Summer’s End, Gangster Squad, and most recently the horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.