These days there is a countless amount of content available across the internet, and in recent years YouTube has become one of the most popular and innovative platforms. The website has amassed such a huge following that they have even created their own paid subscription service titled YouTube Originals. However, there is still an abundance of awesome content that you don’t have to pay for. Here are 5 binge-worthy interview shows that featured some of your favorite celebrities.

1. First We Feast – Hot Ones

This YouTube show might be of the most creative ways to interview people ever! The premise of the show is simple- each episode a new celebrity guest is invited and challenged to eat increasingly spicier hot wings with every question they are asked. The questions and conversations are thought-provoking and the guest’s reactions while trying to withstand some of the spiciest hot sauces in the world ensures that no interview is ever boring!