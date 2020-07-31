Fendi’s Newest Campaign: Chloe x Halle

The newest Fendi campaign is headed by two beautiful and creative women – Chloe and Halle. Not only are they the faces, but they were in complete control of the campaign (besides the designs, obviously). The two put together their very own team of photographers, videographers, stylists, artistic directors etc. Chloe x Halle came up with the concept and developed it into a full blow artistic fashion campaign.

Who are Chloe x Halle?

Chloe x Halle are a musical duo (they are also sisters!) that primarily create R&B music. They began their careers in fame by acting in minor roles in films, but they quickly began to shift to music by posting their covers of songs such as Pretty Hurts by Beyonce on Youtube. Beyonce discovered their covers and signed them to her very own label, Parkwood Entertainment. Since then they have released their own music, and the two even star in a sitcom entitled Grown-ish presently. The sisterly duo has no shortage of talent and creativity, and this Fendi campaign definitely shows off the extent of it.

The Campaign

The setting was a couple different spaces, a tennis court, an elaborately decorated dining table, a wall, and even a pool which turns out is actually their very own backyard. The campaign was specifically done to highlight Fendi’s Peekaboo bag, and Chloe x Halle are the new faces of it. In a Q&A the sisters said that the idea was inspired by their song “Busy Boy” of their new album Ungodly Hour. They wanted to play around and they got to be extra creative they said due to quarantine. The sisters really brought something special forward and really demonstrated the extent of their talents. This is the first time Fendi has every relinquished complete control to the talent to create something – and Chloe x Halle really brought their A-game.