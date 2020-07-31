Ellie Goulding has just released her fourth studio album. Titled ‘Brightest Blue’, the record features eighteen songs with collaborators such as Lauv, Diplo, Juice WRLD, and Blackbear. Goulding became an overnight sensation in 2010 with her electric synth-pop single ‘Lights’ which stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for over 33 weeks. Since then Goulding has continuously proven herself as an incredible artist.

Having been in the music industry for over a decade, she reveals commercial success hasn’t always been so easy to navigate. With her previous album, ‘Delirium’, Goulding revealed that she felt a lack of creative self- identity. In an interview, she shared, “I had these amazing dancers and this huge stage setup, and it just wasn’t me. I think I was pushed in that direction, and I admit I was a bit weak. I did what other people thought I should do. That was a time in my life when I felt very vulnerable and didn’t trust my own instincts.” This unhappiness and unfulfillment is what ultimately lead Goulding to rethink her entire process for the next record. For ‘Brightest Blue’ the artist wanted to find her way back to the days where she genuinely enjoyed making music, so she reverted back to writing her own lyrics. Goulding’s musical reawakening is fully acknowledged as the artist stuns with tracks like ‘Start’, ‘Woman’ and ‘Overture’. In fact, the entire album is out of this world. Take a listen below!

