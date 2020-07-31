Makeup has been a part of Miranda Kerr’s life for as long as she can remember. Kerr was scouted by a modeling agency at the age of 13, and since then she has been featured in campaigns for Escada, Swarovski, Mango, and most notably Victoria Secret. Even though Kerr has spent the last decade of her life frequently traveling across the world, she has kept the memories from her childhood in Australia near and dear to her heart. In fact, they have played a huge role in Kerr’s life when she decided to shift her focus from modeling to creating her own beauty company, Kora Organics. The brand’s philosophy is rooted in using all-natural, organic ingredients in skincare to reap the maximum befits. Kerr’s brand also revolves around a powerful super fruit called Noni, which her grandmother introduced her to when she was a child. Check out this supermodel’s essential products below.

RMS “UN”Cover-Up Cream Foundation

Kerr has been a fan of the green makeup brand RMS Beauty for years. She is currently using their new cream foundation which she likes since it helps with the pigmentation issues she has been battling ever since her first pregnancy. This unique foundation provides full coverage without looking cakey or overdone on the skin.

Kora Organics Noni Resurfacing Serum

This potent serum is made with lemon peel ferment, willow bark extract, and Sicilian white grapes that work to improve skin cell turnover, provide antioxidants, and minimize pores. Kerr uses this serum a couple times a weeks during her nighttime skincare routine to keep her complexion balanced and brightened.

It Cosmetics Under Eye Concealer

Another product that Kerr is a fan of is the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under-eye Concealer. This concealer provides a concentrated amount of pigment, so a little goes a long way. Kerr shares that she enjoys using this concealer for workdays where she has to be filming videos or live on a conference call because she states, “this product works really well for making sure that the skin tone is even.” Kerr’s secret tip is to gently press the concealer into the skin with the warmth of your fingertips instead of using a makeup brush.

Kora Organics Noni Glow Oil

This face oil is an instant hydrator for the skin. Made with sea buckthorn, noni, and rosehip oil to provide a rich source of antioxidants. Kerr shares, “this is my number one favorite product and secret travel companion. It’s a super nourishing treatment oil that is great for all skin types, and especially good for sensitive skin. I use it religiously every night and my skin is glowing in the morning. I also never travel without it and apply it throughout the flight to keep my skin hydrated.”

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick

Kerr is also a very big fan of the the Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics. She has had her makeup done by Tilbury for years and the makeup artist even created a peachy-coral lipstick in her range named ‘Miranda May’ after the model. Another lipstick shade that she wears frequently is ‘Love Bite’.

Kora Organics Rose Quartz Luminzer

Kerr created this crystal luminizer with natural beauty and good vibrations in mind. The product is perfect for the people who are a fan of the no-makeup makeup look because it provides a subtle, natural sheen. Kerr shares, “I apply this luminizer on my cheeks, temples and brow bones as part of my beauty routine or on the go whenever I need an extra glow.” The coolest part about this product is that it features actual rose quartz crystal which has been finely milled into the product. Kerr has been very vocal about her spirituality and her belief in crystals and their ability to provide positive energy. The rose quartz crystal is said to promote love, self-healing, and inner peace.

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Pencil

Kerr is also a fan of the Benefit Cosmetic’s ‘Precisely My Brow Eyebrow Pencil’. The model says that she doesn’t like to get too dramatic with her brows and instead opts for the natural look by gently filling in any sparse areas and following her natural eyebrow shape to finish off her makeup routine.

Watch Miranda’s most recent beauty tutorial videos below.