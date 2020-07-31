The 6 Indie Beauty Brands You Need To Try

These days the beauty industry is such an incredibly saturated market. It feels like new brands and products are being launched everyday. It can be tough trying new brands if you are unfamiliar with how the products work. Will they perform well? Are they worth the money? Here are six underrated indie beauty brands you might have never heard of that offer incredible beauty products. Check them out below!

Undone Beauty

This indie beauty brand is all about minimalism and multitasking products. The products have been developed in a style to offer maximum versatility. Their blushes, concealers, and eyeshadows are packaged in a round compact and the products themselves are split into three sections to offer different formulations – sheer, medium, and opaque all in one! This makes them them idea for quick touch-ups and travel! Undone beauty is now available at Target.

Kiko Milano

Kiko Milano is a leading Italian brand that is know for their luxuriously packaged products. What makes this cosmetic company stand out from all the rest is their baked beauty products which give the skin a natural luminosity. The brand was previously only sold in Europe, but now you can find their products at Ulta Beauty.