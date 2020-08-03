Heard of the Freshman 15? If you’re just about to enter college, it’s likely that you have.

The Freshman 15 refers to the belief that college students gain 15 lbs during their freshman year with research showing that many college freshman do in fact gain weight. This weight gain just isn’t necessarily 15 pounds as the study showed that it mainly varied between 1-5 lbs. This increase in weight can come from a variety of factors such as stress relating to school, social life, and much more. The coronavirus has made it so colleges are implementing hybrid, in-person, or fully online instruction, but these tips will ensure that you stay healthy no matter where you are.