Summer is coming to a close, and the real world is rapidly approaching. Top off your summer “to-be-read” list with these awesome books!

by Christina Hammons Reed

Talk about a timely book, right? A young Black woman, Ashley Bennett, is looking forward to a summer with fun and friends — until the officers that beat Rodney King are acquitted. When the protests spread throughout LA, Ashley begins to realize that her family’s wealth does not hide her from systemic racism.