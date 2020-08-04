American Idol Goes Virtual For Auditions

With American Idol having to adapt to a virtual live show for its recent season, the same format will take place for the next season but auditions will be a little different.

Our live virtual face-to-face auditions tour starts Aug. 10! Think you could be #TheNextIdol? Reserve your spot today at https://t.co/2ruYWenEgA 🎤✨ pic.twitter.com/Fpr7mdVvo5 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) July 31, 2020

The reality competition series will be holding auditions through “Idol Across America”, a live national tour where hopefuls from all 50 states get the chance to sing their hearts out from their own home. The show will be using Zoom to hold auditions remotely; singers will get face-to-face interaction with an Idol producer for performance feedback.

The following audition dates are down below (subject to change):

– Delaware, Florida, and Ohio (Aug 10)

– Louisiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin (Aug 12)

– Arizona, Oregon, and Washington (Aug. 14)

– Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug 16)

– Open Call Auditions (Aug 17)

– Alabama, Arkansas, and Kansas (Aug 18)

– Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)

– Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug 22)

– Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia (Aug 24)

– Open Call Auditions (Aug 25)

– Iowa, Mississippi, and Oklahoma (Aug 26)

– Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota (Aug 28)

– Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug 30)

– Colorado, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming (Sep 1)

– Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep 3)

– Alaska, California, and Hawaii (Sep 5)

– Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)

– Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)

Applicants must be between 15 to 28 years old and you may audition on any date no matter where you are located.

For more information on how to sign up, click the link below to learn more.

The fourth season of American Idol on ABC is set to air in the spring of 2021.