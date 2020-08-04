10 Books For Every Fashion Lover’s Bookshelf

Loving fashion isn’t just about updating your closet to fit the latest trends. Educating yourself on the industry is just as important. Luckily, plenty of authors out there are here to make your bookshelf just as trendy as your wardrobe. From eye-opening exposés to funny anecdotes, fashion books are about as plentiful as there are clothes in the world. If you don’t know where to start your reading, check out these ten books that every fashionista should read.

1. Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost Of Cheap Fashion

Everyone loves a good, cheap deal on fashion. So did author Elizabeth Cline, until she came home with seven pairs of identical shoes from Kmart simply because it was a steal. At this revelation, she started doing research into cheap fashion and its impact, giving life to Overdressed, where Cline explores the nasty truth of what is behind those great deals from stores like Target, JCPenny, and Forever 21.