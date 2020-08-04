Caitlyn Jenner Conveys Her Support Amidst Kanye West’s Mental Health Battle

In a virtual appearance on Good Morning Britain, Caitlyn Jenner disclosed her thoughts on Kanye West‘s recent twitter outbreak – suggesting her supportive intent with the star.

The former Decathlete is also known as Kim Kardashian‘s stepfather, henceforth implying a strong presence in West’s life (as Kardashian’s spouse).

In an interview, Jenner shared her reception of West’s tweets. “Since all of this has come down, I have just kind of watched it just like everybody else. I haven’t really had a chance…he’s living up in Wyoming most of the time. And so, I just wish him the best.”

While there was no formal statement regarding West’s mental health, followers may recall his allusion to bipolar disorder on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. In the episode, he clarifies previous misconceptions in relation to his illness.

While on the show, Jenner further recounts West’s encouragement during her transition. “He has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years,” the reality star continued. “And especially going through everything I’ve been through in the last five years, he’s been such a good friend.” She added, “That to me is by far the most important thing.”

The gold medalist – notorious for her marriage to television personality Kris Jenner – went on to say that Kanye is “extremely supportive” of her.

“He’s a good person, got a big heart. You know, he deals with what everybody deals with things in their lives, he’s dealing with those things,” Caitlyn said. “But he’s a good person, he’s a really good person.”

Alongside Jenner, Kim was another member of the Kardashian clan to speak out on West’s flare-up. In a statement made in late July, she wrote: “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Following Kardashian’s account, West took to Twitter to apologize for his recent erratic behavior via social media. To his wife of six years he wrote, “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there.”

Subsequent to his atonement, Kim was seen visiting West in Wyoming. The couple’s reunion was “very emotional”, as a source told E! news.