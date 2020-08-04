The 5 Best Running Sneakers For Beginners

Lace-up your sneakers and get ready to run! Wait, you have good sneakers, right? Running shoes that support your body, are complimentary of your experience, and are well-suited for the terrain hard to come by. Below is a compiled list of best running sneakers for beginners. Now, not every sneaker on this list is the “best” sneaker for you personally. Figure out what you are looking for, and work from there!

Saucony Ride 13 ($130)

If you are looking for a sneaker that does it all, look no further! This sneaker accommodates the many sizes and shapes of feet — making for a comfortable and convenient shoe that you can wear all day! There is also a soft, cushiony midsole that allows your feet to simply bounce off the pavement!