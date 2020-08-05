Clare Crawley Reportedly Left The Bachelorette Season 16

Clare Crawley will not be getting engaged this upcoming season; she reportedly left the Bachelor nation and has been replaced by Tayshia Adams. There has been no public announcement regarding the situation, but rumors are flying: Clare Crawley has already found love.

This idea of “quitting” The Bachelorette was a rumor that began in late July. Life & Style reported that the former reality show lead had fallen for one of her contestants, Dale Moss. A Reddit thread was later posted from a Bachelor spoiler account (username: throwawayspoiler2020); the thread claimed that Crawley canceled filming and Adams would replace her.

Rumors are rumors, but this one has become a reality. There are now multiple reports of Crawley leaving Season 16’s filming and that she and Moss are now together. People reports that “One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking. By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

Talk about drama! Dale Moss seems to have beat the system by reaching out early, but we can’t blame him — they fell in love!

“There’s more to the story than just [Clare] falling for someone and not wanting to see what else could happen with other men,” the same source told People. Well, there always is more to the story but as they say: when you know, you know!

When Clare Crawley was selected as Season 16’s lead, there was a lot of controversy about the age difference between her and potential suitors. The 39-year-old hairdresser has found love with the 31-year-old ex-NFL player. Not a bad age gap at all!

Entertainment Tonight reports that Crawley left the show on “good terms” with producers and that this situation will “still be part of” Season 16. Sounds like an interesting plotline! There is no doubt that we are in for a wild season!