Spirit Halloween Is Opening All Locations For Fall 2020

2020 has been a crazy year. From everything closing to staying home and social distancing, many of us haven’t thought about October or the upcoming Fall 2020. But for many of the big fall loving and Halloween fans, this news is going to be great for you. Spirit Halloween surprised us with this amazing tweet, making many of us look forward to the opening of the 1,400 stores that are nationwide. Many of the stores open a few months before October 31st. The company itself hasn’t announced an official launch date for the company as a whole but many of the stores will be opening in August or Early December. if you want to find out when a store is opening up in your area, you will have to go to their website and use Spirit Halloween’s Store Locator. This will tell you all the information you need to know about the launch date. But for all the Halloween fans out there, start counting down the days.

We heard you're crushed. Well, don't worry, the rumors aren't true. WE ARE BACK & WE GOT THIS COVERED.

We are safely preparing the best in-store experience possible & can't wait to welcome you back at our 1,400 locations. Come early & help make this year the #BestHalloweenEver pic.twitter.com/gbxvp54i6M — Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) June 26, 2020