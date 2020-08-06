Maddie Ziegler Expresses Remorse Over ‘Racially Insensitive’ Videos

Known for her integral role in reality hit Dance Moms, Maddie Ziegler has recently been a prominent figure in the news as she apologizes for her ‘racially insensitive’ past videos.

In an Instagram post, the professional dancer declared that she was “truly sorry” for the clips in which she was a constituent at the age of 9.

“I thought it was funny to mock people and accents,” she wrote. “I’m honestly ashamed and I’m truly sorry for my actions. The decisions I made then are absolutely not decisions I would make today.”

“What I thought was silly humor when I was younger I know was actually ignorant and racially insensitive,” she added. “We have all made mistakes in our lives and as we grow up we educate ourselves and learn to be better people.”

In her account, Ziegler also alludes to growing up in the public eye and how such poses its challenges.

“I hope you will forgive me and also hope you realize that I have in fact grown up and would never act this way now,” she said.

Ziegler’s younger sister – Mackenzie – too apologized for her former callous behavior. On an Instagram live earlier this week, she said: “I’m much more educated now than I was before, and I’m so sorry… I’m so sorry that I offended the Black community, I would never treat you like that now,” she reportedly said. “And if you guys don’t forgive me, I completely understand.”