Where To Shop Online For Cute Dorm Decor

It’s that time of year again when students across the country excitingly or tentatively start shopping for all of the dorm room essentials. This year, college students might be spending a little more time at their desks in their rooms, or their dorm might actually be back home with their parents. Either way, shopping for dorm decorations can be one of the most exciting parts of going to college. We’ve compiled a list of places to buy online for all of your back-to-campus needs.

A holy grail for artsy and unique reasonably priced decor, Society 6 has over a thousand of artist crafted prints that get transferred onto a myriad of different dorm room essentials from tapestries to floor pillows and notebooks. They have a massive back to school sale now, so be sure to snag up some cute laptop stickers or wall decor.

*Dorm hack: Tapestries are a great and cheap way to decorate a small dorm room or apartment with little effort!

Dormify specializes in all things (wait for it…) dorm! The site sells many practical and cute storage options for dorms, in addition to decor and add-on items such as bed backings. Everything is super cute and made especially for these tiny rooms!

Another artist-led site, Redbubble specializes more in school supplies and tech accessories than room decor. Their laptop stickers remain super popular and are a great way to personalize your college school supplies.

*Dorm hack: Stickers are cheaper and less permanent than any nailed-in painting or print… the more removable, the better when it comes to dorm decor.

A classic and a mainstay in many American homes and dorms, Pb Teen, has an excellent selection of dorm-approved bedding and supplies through their Pb Dorm offshoot. While on the pricier side, their crowd-pleasing comforters and shams are guaranteed to last all four years, and everything can come in the elusive twin-xl size.

West Elm is a more minimalistic and modern sister to the Pottery Barn lines. Although not necessarily geared towards dorms, they have an array of excellent quality bedding that is sophisticated and stylish for anyone looking to have a more minimalistic room style.

*Dorm hack: If you’re big on decorations, maybe opt for a more neutral and less busy bedspread. As everyone knows, dorm rooms are miniature, so it’s best not to make everything look too crowded.

Art.com is a great place to find prints of all kinds to display in a dorm or any room. Ordering a simple photograph is cheap, and they also offer to frame anything in their collection for an additional price. Choose from vintage Vogue and travel posters, copies of famous paintings or photos of movie stars, and city life.

*Dorm hack: To hang up unframed prints, use command strips that easily peel-off walls. Using tape can leave a more permanent mark, and it is harder to remove.

Boho and chic Anthropologie has a great home line full of stylish bedding and decor, such as candles and cute little trinkets. Personalize your dorm’s desk area with a fun paperweight or picture frames of friends, family, or pets. Their mugs are also always crowd-pleasers!

Etsy is the go-to place to find home-made crafts from small businesses online. Practically anything you need can be found on Etsy, and it’s often cheaper than buying the equivalent from big-name brands. Items such as wall monograms and personalized pin-up boards are all over Etsy and make for a perfect way to personalize a dorm space.

*Dorm hack: While it might seem cheesy, having everything monogramed from towels to your laundry bag and shower caddy can really help distinguish your stuff, so as to not confuse it with roommates and hall mates.