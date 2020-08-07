Bachelor Drama: Rumors About A Becca & Garrett Breakup

In the never-ending news cycle of Bachelor drama, this week’s headlines included more rumors about a potential Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen break-up, a two-year-long engagement that has only been met with scrutiny. Rumors surrounding a break-up started back in May, amidst the new movement for social distance in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Becca has always been vocal on social media about her political beliefs and where she differs from Garrett. Politics were a point of contention back during Becca’s season when fans uncovered that Garrett liked a few controversial posts on Instagram.

According to sources, Becca wasn’t happy when Garrett stood with his police friends during the summer protests, and it seems as though their differences might have hit a breaking point. A source stated to Elite Daily, “Becca is still very upset with Garrett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it,” the source reportedly claimed. “Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things, and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.” Nobody has officially stated that the two had called off their engagement, but they live separately and are taking time for themselves at the present moment.

Also, in the Bachelor Nation rumor mill: It looks as though Garrett deleted his Instagram story reel of Becca. Previously, Becca’s winner compiled cute videos of Becca being silly or looking ridiculous, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship. He deleted it yesterday, August 6th, which marked two years since their engagement became public on television. However, Garrett kept all of his Becca posts on his grid, leaving it very much up to discussion on whether or not the two are done.

One thing is for sure; the two are currently having difficulties and are almost certainly taking a break. I guess we’ll have to stay tuned to hear an official “we are done” statement from either Becca or Garret, but things aren’t looking too promising. Just last week, former Bachelorette and co-host of Becca’s Bachelor podcast Rachel Lindsey declared that she thinks Garrett’s “a piece of sh*t” and that she’s personally had enough with his racist and police supporting comments. Rachel’s always been quick to call her friend’s fiancé (or ex-fiancé?) out on his controversial stances, and her most recent comments infer that something is definitely up with the relationship.