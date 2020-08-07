Since quarantine, social distancing, and wearing masks have become a huge part of our daily lives, many of us have forgotten the one most important thing to be doing during the summertime, applying a lot of sunscreen. After doing some research, a light cloth face mask only protects you with about SPF 7. Which is crazy right? In order to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful UV rays, it is very important to wear sunscreen under your face mask, which seems insane, but actually isn’t. You should also consider the color of the face mask you are wearing. A lighter color face mask is going to do little to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays.

In order to protect yourself from getting sunburnt or even overheated, you should be wearing a darker color mask, which actually absorbs a lot more of the sun, then a regular cloth mask. Also consider wearing a darker mask under your lighter mask, which is SPF 30 or more. This will protect you from the sun. If that isn’t your go-to, then we suggest wearing a lot of sunscreen under your mask, to keep you safe and also keep your skin happy and healthy, even when wearing a stylish face mask outside for your morning run or trip out. Also a reminder, please stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask and stay home if possible at all.