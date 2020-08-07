Jake Paul’s Home Raided & Firearms Seized By The FBI: DETAILS

Jake Paul attracts the headlines, doesn’t he? In early August, FBI agents executed a search warrant at his Calabasas, California home — and they seized multiple firearms connected to the Arizona shopping mall riot that occurred in early June. The search was conducted within an ongoing investigation, so, unfortunately, there are not too many details! The FBI is prohibited from commenting on this matter. Public Affairs Specialist Laura Eimiller told CNN, however, that no arrests are planned at this time. Regardless, having your home searched by the FBI is never a sign of good behavior.

In June, Paul was charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly after video footage showed him at an Arizona mall as it was being looted. In a tweet, Paul denied he or his entourage had any involvement with the criminal activity taking place at the Scottsdale mall. The same day his home was searched by the FBI, the Scottsdale Police Department dismissed the charges against Paul and his friends Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon.

“The Scottsdale Police Department and Scottsdale City Attorney’s Office are coordinating with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and the FBI to ensure that justice is served regarding criminal acts at Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 20, 2020,” said the local police department in a news release. Wow, Jake Paul has earned the attention of a lot of law enforcement!

This dismissing of the charges had an interesting purpose, however. The Scottsdale Police Department elaborated more on the decision, stating, “It is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed. Scottsdale retains the option to refile charges depending on the outcome of the federal investigation”

Uh oh! Jake Paul better learn to be on his best behavior, because it seems he is in serious hot water.