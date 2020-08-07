Kraft Makes Mac & Cheese Breakfast For Kids

During quarantine, a lot of parents have been conflicted with cooking, especially breakfast. Some parents aren’t that great at cooking either, so many of them have been making their kids Kraft Mac and Cheese for not only lunch and dinner but breakfast as well. So Kraft decided to rebrand their Mac and Cheese and market it as a breakfast food to those parents who can’t cook for the life of them. According to statistics, more than 56 percent of parents are making mac and cheese for their children for breakfast, instead of making homecooked meals such as eggs, bacon, and pancakes. But kraft isn’t stopping there. They announced on Instagram that they are doing a giveaway for a chance to win boxes of the packaged mac and cheese but also a mug, a magnet with breakfast topping recommendations, and some kid-friendly activities to keep kids busy during the quarantine. For many parents, it’s a huge relief to know that kraft is marketing towards them. Not only is it a cheap replacement for breakfast, but its also a fun one. It also tastes pretty good too. Hopefully, this quarantine has made the famous mac and cheese more enjoyable for kids due to its great flavor and also fun concept.

Isn’t it about time that the most important meal of the day is also the tastiest? Have you tried having Kraft Mac & Cheese for breakfast? pic.twitter.com/zvigmyfZek — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 6, 2020