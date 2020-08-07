Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Apologize For Plantation Wedding

With the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign taking center stage in domestic affairs, a number of issues concerning the welfare of such folk have resurfaced. Among the innumerable controversies surrounding the topic lies Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s wedding venue – much to society’s surprise.

Starlet couple Reynolds and Lively were known to exchange vows in 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in Southern California. Whilst preparing for their nuptials, the pair were dismissive of the considerable history behind the locale. Pointedly, the plantation had previously featured nine slave cabins.

In a statement made in an interview with Fast Company, Reynolds spoke further on his regret: “It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

“A giant f—— mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f— up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end,” the Deadpool star added.

Following the death of George Floyd in late May, the couple announced that they had made a sizable donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund – an organization known to promote racial justice. In a joint statement on Instagram, Reynolds and Lively claimed that they were “ashamed” of their lack of knowledge regarding the evils of systemic racism – the couple has since declared however, that they aspire to attain higher education on the subject.