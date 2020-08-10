12 Sweet Treats For National S’mores Day

For all of the campfire lovers out there, Monday, August 10th is National S’mores Day. On this day we celebrate the beloved sweet treat that has become an American household staple. If you don’t have a campfire and still want to celebrate, you are in luck. Here are 12 s’mores flavored treats that you can enjoy without using a flame.

These little bite-sized candies contain all of the flavors of a s’more. And the best part is that your hands won’t get messy after eating them. You can buy a bag of these on the Jelly Belly website or at your local convenience store.

The famous ice cream brand just brought back this flavor in February after being a limited-edition product in 2018. A pint of this treat features toasted marshmallow ice cream, chocolate cookie pieces, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate fudge flakes mixed in.

The popular flavor came back to the menu in late May and only available for a limited time. This drink contains a marshmallow-infused whipped cream at the bottom, chocolate sauce, coffee, milk, and ice blended together and topped off with more marshmallow whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble.