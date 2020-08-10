5 Products To Get You A Salon-Worthy Manicure At Home

Have you shelled out a ridiculous amount of money for a manicure that ends up chipping just a few days later one too many times? Or maybe you don’t like others touching your hands? Whatever your reasons, it is possible to get a salon-level manicure in the comfort of your own home. And yes, it is also possible to do so without it looking like you threw nail polish around the room. With these five products, you’ll be ready to turn your bedroom into your very own nail salon, and at a fraction of the cost for a salon manicure.

1. Liquid Latex Nail Tape

While the first product on our list isn’t necessarily nail polish, it’s still useful, especially for those who love to do their own freehand nail art. Liquid latex nail tape, like this one from Beetles, can be used in two ways. One way is to paint the latex around your nail, creating a barrier between your nail and your finger to protect the skin from messy, wayward polish. The other way is as a base coat, which makes removing glitter polishes a breeze.

2. Olive And June Box Sets

If you’re looking to get the full salon experience at home, then Olive And June’s mani kits are for you. Each kit includes the tools necessary for the perfect manicure, including their patented Poppy handle for polish bottles. For the mani master, the Everything Box includes six O&J polishes of your choice along with the tools. For the beginner, the Studio Box includes the tools and one O&J polish. Even if you’re just looking for the tools, they’ve got that too in the Tool Box.

3. Dipwell Acrylic Powders

For the mani maestro with lots of time on their hands, dip powder nails should be your next venture. While they do take more time and are a little more complicated, since you have to make sure you’re painting each layer in the right order, kits like Dipwell’s make that process much easier with clear instructions and labeled products. The best part about dip powder nails is how long they last, so there’s no need to worry about scheduling your next mani anytime soon.

4. Incoco Nail Polish Appliques

Maybe liquid nail polish isn’t your style, or you want the look of nail art without the hassle. It’s time to introduce you to nail polish applique strips, like these from Incoco. Unlike fake nails, appliques are made from real nail polish and can be removed with your average polish remover when you want to change up your look. All it takes for a professional-looking manicure is peeling the strip, applying it, and filing it down to fit your nail, no drying time required.

5. Essie Gel Couture

If you like the idea of a gel manicure, but don’t want the hassle of buying a lamp to help cure the gel, then Essie’s Gel Couture line will be your best friend. With only a polish and a special topcoat, you can get a gel manicure that will last you up to two weeks with no chipping. Gel Couture makes it easy to get the gel mani you’ve always wanted, since it doesn’t require any extra steps other than the nail color and the topcoat.