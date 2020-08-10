Selena Gomez Returns To Her Roots — The Television Screen

Selena Gomez first caught our eye as Alex in Wizards of Waverly Place. Like many Disney stars, she then went on to become a bona fide pop star. Gomez has sold over 7 million albums and has become one of the most followed users on Instagram. Selena Gomez is a household name, and one of the few unproblematic celebrities!

Gomez has starred in several movies since her fame began on Disney Channel. Her features include Spring Breakers, The Big Short, and Fundamentals of Caring. Those are all on the big screen, however; Gomez is now heading back to television.

She will star in Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu original, written by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie). Gomez will work alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in this true-crime comedy (sounds interesting, right?). The show revolves around three strangers who have a passion — borderline obsession — with true crime stories; this comes in handy, though, considering the trio finds themselves wrapped up in one!

“I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week. It’s really special, surprisingly emotional. It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special,” said Craig Erwich, Hulu’s head of originals, when talking to Deadline about this project.

The former Disney actress actually loves true-crime herself! She and her mother recently attended CrimeCon in Chicago, and posted adorable pictures on social media about it!

Gomez will exec produce the series, working with Martin Hoffman, Short, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. Talk about a star-studded production team! Gomez’s last exec production experience, Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why, set the stage for this opportunity.

Selena and Chef, the star’s new HBO cooking show, is set to release August 13, 2020. For each of the 10 episodes, Gomez will virtually meet with a chef — and they will teach her (and by proxy, us) how to cook! The FoodNetwork should watch out!

Seeing Selena Gomez back on television will be a blast from the past, but I can’t say I’m not excited about it!