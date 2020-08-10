Your Perfect Eyeshadow Color Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you have not figured out by now, liquid eyeshadow has become one of the most popular makeup products right now. This product will not only speed up your makeup routine but will give you a shimmery tint that will last all day. Let’s find out what your perfect shade is based on your zodiac sign using the L’Oreal Paris Brilliant Eyes liquid shadow.

Aries: Radiant Ruby

The Radiant Ruby is a bright red shadow perfect for Aries who are known to be bold and have a confident personality.

Taurus: Bronze Light

This natural shade gives a more nude tint with the right amount of shimmer; perfect for Tauruses who are known for appreciating the simple things in life.

Gemini: Diamond Drop

This sparkily shade is suitable for Geminis as they are known for being versatile. With this shade, any Gemini can pull off this shade at any time of day.

Cancer: String of Pearls

With this sign being ruled by the moon, this shade fits perfectly with cancers who are known for their glowing looks.

Leo: Crown Gold

The sign of Leo represents royalty, so this shade is perfectly fit for a queen. As they are also known for grabbing the attention of others, this shade will definitely make heads turn.

Virgo: Amber Sparkle

Virgos are known for being one with nature and this shade has a warm tone that fits well with this earth sign.

Libra: Crystal Shine

Libras are known for being gentle and are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty. This soft yet shimmery shade is good to use not only as a shadow but for highlight as well.

Scorpio: Rose Gem

Scorpios are known for being very passionate when it comes to love and intimacy. This shade really compliments the “hopeless romantic” in this sign.

Sagittarius: Precious Lava

This fire sign is known for being independent and adventurous, which matches with this bright yellow shade.

Capricorn: Royal Onyx

Brown is one of the main colors associated with Capricorns, which makes sense since they’re an earth sign. This shadow will give a more intense look than a typical nude shade.

Aquarius: Blush Jewel

Aquarius’ are known for being shy and lively at the same time. This light pink shade is very subtle yet brightening, which is good for those who don’t wear makeup on a daily basis and want something simple.

Pisces: Amethyst Quartz

Pisces’ main color is purple and they are known for being very creative and artistic. So there’s no doubt that this shade matches perfectly with this sign to give a very unique, one-of-a-kind look.