Cardi B Applauds Rival Nicki Minaj For ‘Dominating Rap’

There is some pretty bad blood between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj — but credit must be given where credit is due. Cardi B praised Minaj for “dominating rap” in an industry where there is not much female visibility.

The Super Bass rapper held her own in a genre full of big-name male stars. When speaking to Apple Music, Cardi said, “When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers. And then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all. I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rapper.”

Here is where Cardi B seems to refer to her rival Nicki Minaj: “And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. You know what I’m saying? And she did pretty good. She’s been still dominating.”

Girl power! After all, female artists in the music industry have it tough. As Cardi explained,

“I feel like people be wanting to put female artists against each other. Every single time I feel like there’s a female artist that’s coming up, coming up, coming up it’s getting they mainstream moment, I always see like little slick comments like, “Oh, they taking over your spot. They taking over this. They taking over that. And it just makes me feel like, damn, why it had to be like that? Because I actually like shorty music a lot. Why does it even have to be like that?”

To be fair, it seems as though Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been pitted against each other. As female powerhouses in an industry without much room for women (something which needs to be changed!), their competitive relationship is unsurprising.

The bad blood between these two began within their rap verses and subtle name drops. Instagram live-streams never help either; soon enough, things boiled over at New York Fashion Week in 2017, when the pair’s entourage got into it.