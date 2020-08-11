‘Dirty Dancing’ Said To Get A Sequel

Hollywood’s cult classic Dirty Dancing, has recently been recipient to considerable attention online as patrons of the film industry confirm the release of a sequel – 33 years after initial debut.

CEO of Lionsgate, Jon Feltheimer, confirms such hearsay by stating that the supposed confidential information was “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood”, on an earnings call Thursday.

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that has made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” he reportedly said.

The narrative of the original 1987 film follows Baby (Jennifer Grey), a carefree adolescent determined to relish in her youth prior to her pursuit as a member of the Peace Corps next summer. As she does so at a resort in Catskills with her family, she comes across an employee’s dormitory where she discovers the hotel staff taking part in an unusual dance. She becomes drawn to one employee in particular – Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) – a dancer in the resort’s floor show. As she is struck by his good looks and candor, she longs to be in his presence – despite her father’s disapproval. Her aspirations become reality once she and Johnny take part in the resort’s big showcase.

While Grey is said to appear in the sequel, Swayze’s character will be missed as the star passed away in 2009 due to pancreatic cancer.

The blockbuster has since inspired spinoff projects such as a Dirty Dancing TV Series, TV film, musical, and the 2004 film Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.