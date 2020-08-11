Here Is Why Cameron Diaz Quit Acting: DETAILS

In conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz discloses the reason behind the voluntary termination of her acting career.

Diaz (now former actress) was most notable for her roles in comedic cinema, alongside her appearance in the occasional dramatic film. Among her eminent performances include The Mask, There’s Something About Mary, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Charlie’s Angels, and several others.

The star began her career in the 1990s, where she swiftly rose to fame.

In an interview for Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest episode of ‘In Goop Health: The Sessions’, Diaz explains how she found clarity with age.

“I think you just build a life when you’re in your 20s and 30s, and then into your 40s, as you know, it’s a completely different thing,” she said. “But here I am. I’m in my 40s, (and) I’m completely starting over.”

“In our 20s, we’re just trying to figure our s— out,” she continued. “We’re like, ‘I am so messed up.’ You’re realizing how damaged you are in this way where you’re like, ‘Wait a second. There might be an issue here.’ And then in your 30s, you’re like, ‘OK, I’m getting my footing.’ And in your 40s, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God! I’ve got to do something about this.’”

In essence, Diaz describes her account of correcting the wrongs in her life as she grows older – she believes time spent with her loved ones takes precedent over days spent on set.

“I’d gone so hard for so long, working and making films, and it’s such a grind. I didn’t really make any space for my personal life. And then I decided to stop making movies and really focus on my personal life, my personal relationships with my family, with my friends.”

In 2015, Diaz became acquainted with her now spouse, Benjamin Madden (Good Charlotte Musician). Subsequent to her Hollywood departure, the pair decided to tie the knot and have since announced the birth of their first child, Raddix. Such occurrence came at a surprise as Diaz was known to appreciate the many benefits associated with singledom.

“It’s a funny journey, but I’m glad to be here, for sure,” she said.

Had the starlet not left her career as an actress, she may have never seen such fate.

“I really looked at my life, and I saw what I had been,” Diaz explained. “When you’re making a movie, it’s a perfect excuse, they own you. You’re there 12 hours a day for months on end, and you have no time for anything else. And I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people. … I needed to become self-sufficient again, you know. I really needed to know that I could take care of myself and that I knew how to be an adult.”