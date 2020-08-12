Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio’s New Collection: Morphe 2

Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio are TikTok powerhouses. Charlie is at the top of the app with nearly 78 million followers. While Dixie has considerably fewer followers with *only* 33 million, she still closes out the top 10 most followed users on TikTok. Between trending dances and amusing content, the sisters deserve all of their fame. The pair is as unproblematic as they come, and are so young (16 and 19, respectively) to handle their fame so gracefully.

Their popularity has allowed them to extend themselves into different advertisements, collaborations, and projects. For makeup lovers, perhaps this project is the most anticipated; Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio have collaborated with Morphe to create Morphe 2, a new sub-brand.

Morphe 2 comprises of products that will create a more natural look. Whether you are keen on natural beauty or simply new to makeup, you should give these products a try. This light-weight line will include a foundation tint, skin and lip mousse, face and eye gloss, jelly eye shimmers, and lip oils.

“I want people to wear as little or as much as they want and feel confident,” Charlie told Allure in an interview about the new sub-brand.

Speaking with a similar sentiment, Dixie told the magazine, “We don’t hide anything on TikTok and this line feels very aligned with what we stand for. We want to show that blemishes and acne are okay. I love how natural, fun, glowy, and fresh Morphe 2 is.”

As far as brand collaborators go, Morphe struck gold with these two. The sisters have such a strong, young fanbase, this line is sure to be hot on the market.

The new brand is available on Morphe.com and Ulta.com.