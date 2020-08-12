Coco Gauff Shuts Down Haters With Her Empowering Message

In 2019, Coco Gauff became the youngest American woman in recent decades to win a singles title — she was only 15. Gauff’s title came mere months after shocking the world with her victory over Venus Williams in the first round of her Wimbledon debut. Coco Gauff continues to bulldoze expectations and makes it fully clear that her skill is exactly that — athletic skill. Gender does not come into play.

On the popular video-clip app TikTok, Gauff responded to a comment claiming there was an “unmeasurable” skill gap in pro tennis: there are the skills of the boys and the skills of the girls. According to the comment, “a pro-girl wouldn’t even win boys states.” Gauff broke down this comment and shut it down bit-by-bit. Firstly, Gauff reminds users that while she is still a girl, she plays women’s pro tennis.

She then goes on to cancel the rest of the comment: “I have no problem with people saying they’re better than me because they think their skill level is better than me… we can decide that when we actually go compete. Real athletes understand this. But if you think that you’re better than me because of the sole fact that you’re a boy and I’m a girl, that doesn’t make any sense.”

She elaborates on her point by using Roger Federer as an example — a man who can beat her at tennis due to his skill. In this vein, she says, “His skill level and his actual game is way better than mine. But you saying you can beat me solely because of the fact that I’m a girl is stupid.”

Moral of the story: don’t discount female athletes because of their gender. As Coco Gauff ended her response, “If you’re good, you’re good period.”