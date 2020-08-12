‘Fenty Skin’ Makes Its Debut

Upon Fenty Beauty’s release in September of 2017, cosmetic enthusiasts across the globe jumped at the opportunity to acquire said products. Subsequent to her makeup line, founder Rihanna thought it best to inaugurate her new enterprise – Fenty Skin.

Fenty Beauty – notorious for its promotion of inclusivity amongst all skin tones and genders – redefined allure during a period in which the industry was perceived as inadequate (as brands weren’t able to cater to the needs of ALL customers). With Fenty Skin, we anticipate similar reception.

“Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare – I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply it,” says Rihanna in a statement. “I wanted safe, clean, effective formulas that celebrated and respected what our planet has to offer.”

The line is said to emulate Rihanna’s personal skincare routine and as the star is the recipient to immense praise regarding her glow, we can only expect output to diminish within a few days – if not hours. Accordingly, it would be wise to hop on the site and claim your goods fast.

Fenty Skin is set to make impressions with its first products: The Fat Water Pore Refining Toner Serum, Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, and Total Cleans’r Remove It All Cleanser – otherwise known as the ‘Fenty Skin Start’rs’.

The formulas are said to be eco-friendly as they are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and oil-free. Evidently, the brand also expresses its conscientiousness regarding the earth by utilizing ‘green’ packaging.

Unlike Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin products may only be purchased through their site directly. At this moment, there is no word on stock available through Sephora or other retailers.