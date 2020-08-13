Selena Gomez X BLACKPINK Collab Coming Soon

Selena Gomez has just confirmed that she will be collaborating with the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, which is set to release later this month.

The actress and singer took to Twitter on August 11th to announce the big news with a picture of the artwork for the single.

So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can presave it here: https://t.co/szU2RBH9NT 🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/DXVKjowhkQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 12, 2020

BLACKPINK announced on August 8th that they would be doing a big collaboration for their debut album, which will be released in October. The album will also feature their hit single “How You Like That” and “Sour Candy”, which was a collaboration with Lady Gaga for her recent album Chromatica.

The news of the collaboration comes a few days after BLACKPINK celebrated their four-year anniversary as a group. The group consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. They debuted in 2016 and are currently the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100.

BLACKPINK and BLINK

Our 4 year anniversary

We love you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hS0Cv35VPv — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) August 8, 2020

Along with this collaboration, Gomez has been keeping busy with a couple of other projects. On August 13th, her new show Selena + Chef will be premiering on HBO Max; this show features Gomez as she enhances her cooking skills with the help of professional chefs from her own home while in quarantine. She also served as the executive producer for the upcoming teen comedy movie This Is The Year alongside her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, who directed and stars in the film. The new film will be Henrie’s directorial debut.

This Is The Year will premiere on August 28th, which is the same day that Gomez’s collaboration with BLACKPINK will be released.