Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Call It Quits: DETAILS

After 10 months of dating, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have split. There doesn’t seem to be many hard feelings, though; according to US Weekly, the musician pair “realized they’re better off as friends than dating each other.” At least this wasn’t a dramatic, hurtful break-up!

The couple had originally been friends for several years. Cyrus, 27, and Simpson, 23, were spotted kissing in October 2019 — not too long after Cyrus’ divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and fling with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter. Most celebrity relationships aren’t official until they’re Instagram official — and this one was no different. Cyrus referred to Simpson as her boyfriend in an Instagram Story soon after the rumors swirled. Simpson is also a singer and was formerly in a serious relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“Right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be,” said Cyrus concerning the break-up. The split reportedly occurred within the past few weeks, but the two celebrities have continued to hang out. According to the star songstress, they’ve been friends for 10 years and that is not going to change.

It’s a good thing the pair will remain friends because they got matching tattoos in March 2020! They had a fun history of entertaining and flirty social media posts, but many seem to have been deleted. Just weeks before their break-up, Simpson shared a sweet post to his now ex-girlfriend: “In love with my best friend.”

This announcement comes right as Miley Cyrus drops her latest single “Midnight Sky”. She must be turning over a new leaf!