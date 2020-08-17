Your Essential At-Home Spa Day Guide

An at-home spa day might not be at the top of your priorities list, but sometimes indulgence is just what you need. Especially with how stressful life can get, sometimes taking a day (or half a day, or even just an hour) of R&R can rejuvenate you and give you the energy you need to take on whatever life throws at you. If you don’t know where to start with your at-home spa day, look no further, for this guide will help you on your relaxation journey.

Set The Scene

Environment is everything. Setting up your spa day space to feel like an actual spa only improves the experience. Dim the lights, light a candle (or several), and put on some relaxing, spa-worthy music. If candles aren’t your jam, or you’re worried about having the open flame, set up an essential oil diffuser with your favorite scent.

Get Cozy

Of course, your spa day area isn’t the only thing that needs to be dressed up. Get in the spa day mood with a cozy bathrobe (like this one from Alexander Del Rossa) and a fluffy pair of slippers. A cute headband will keep your hair out of your face while you pamper, or you can pull it back completely with these no-snag ponytail holders. Once you’re done with your sure-to-be relaxing bath, slip on a cute loungewear set for comfort that’s still Instagram-worthy.

Soak It In

Start your spa day off right with a soak in the bathtub. Make sure the water is warm (but not scalding hot), and throw in your favorite bath bomb. While you’re soaking, use a scrub (or make your own) to give your body the exfoliation it desperately needs. Your face needs some TLC too, and the bath is a great time to throw on a mask. With sheet, mud, and gel options, it’s easy to find the mask that’s perfect for you. Don’t forget to moisturize once you step out!

Fingers And Toes

More often than not, hands and feet are looked over during daily body care routines, On your spa day, make it a point to give your hands and feet the care they deserve. Use a hand mask to help hydrate your dry, overworked hands, and the same for your feet. If you’re looking for a major foot transformation, you’ll want a foot peel that can do the heavy lifting. Afterwards, you’ll want to cut your fingernails and toenails while they’re still soft from your bath and give yourself a manicure that both looks cute and helps to strengthen your nails.

Hair Care

Spa day treatments go from head to toe, so your hair should be no different. Instead of just using the usual shampoo and conditioner, try using a hair mask after your shampoo. Hair masks are great for a super deep conditioning treatment that will bring life back to your hair. Once you’re all done, use a microfiber towel to quickly get the water out of your hair without damaging it like a cotton towel can.

Sweet Dreams

Just because it’s time to tuck into bed doesn’t mean your spa day has to end there, there are plenty of overnight treatments that will help you wake up refreshed and ready to take on the next day. Before you go to bed, stick a cooling mask in your fridge. Once you’re ready to sleep, take it out and put it on. The cooling properties will help reduce puffy eyes, and the masks blocks light out to help you get the rest you need. Use a lip mask overnight to wake up with moisturized, supple lips without having to scramble for your nearby chapstick.